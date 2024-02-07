Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ resumed on the eleventh day from Barpeta in Assam on January 24. The Yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres on bus over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi started the Yatra from Thoubal, Manipur on January 14. Meanwhile, on January 23, during Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a clash broke out between Congress workers and police personnel in Assam’s Guwahati where Congress workers were seen breaking police barricading.