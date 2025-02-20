Delhi Next CM: How Delhi's New CM Rekha Gupta Celebrated Her Win? | Delhi CM Oath Ceremony

Rekha Gupta's home was the scene of celebration on Wednesday night after it was announced that the BJP MLA-elect will be the future chief minister of the nation's capital. Large crowds of supporters gathered to celebrate the party's 27-year comeback to power in Delhi, singing slogans, exploding crackers, and waving party flags. Images from the event showed BJP workers dancing and handing out candy as they awaited the formal announcement. Later in the evening, during the BJP legislature party meeting, Gupta, who won a landslide victory from Shalimar Bagh, was formally named the Leader of the House.