VIDEO: Delhi New CM Rekha Gupta At Ramlila Maidan LIVE | PM Modi LIVE | Amit Shah LIVE

Rekha Gupta was selected by the BJP to be the new chief minister of Delhi. Vijender Gupta was named speaker, while Parvesh Verma was named deputy chief minister. The 50-year-old leader has been given the responsibility of guiding Delhi following a close race amongst the three. Rekha Gupta defeated Bandana Kumari of the AAP by 29,595 votes to win the Shalimar Bagh seat in the 2025 assembly elections. Several key NDA figures attended the oath-taking ceremony, including Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and others.