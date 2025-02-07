Delhi Elections: Axis My India Gives Clear Edge To BJP

Delhi Elections 2025: After almost 10 years Delhi's political landscape is bracing for a significant shift. Exit polls have painted a strong picture of a possible BJP resurgence. After nearly 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to reclaim control of the Delhi Assembly, with multiple pollsters predicting a decisive victory over the ruling AAP. The predictions indicate a dramatic setback for AAP and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, who secured a massive mandate in the 2020 elections.