VIDEO: Delhi New CM Rekha Gupta Oath Updates LIVE: 1st Visuals Of Rekha Gupta Outside Her Residence

Delhi New CM Rekha Gupta Oath Updates LIVE: Rekha Gupta was selected by the BJP to be the new chief minister of Delhi. Vijender Gupta was named speaker, while Parvesh Verma was named deputy chief minister. The 50-year-old leader has been given the responsibility of guiding Delhi following a close race amongst the three. Rekha Gupta defeated Bandana Kumari of the AAP by 29,595 votes to win the Shalimar Bagh seat in the 2025 assembly elections.