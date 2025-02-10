VIDEO: President Droupadi Murmu To Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam Today

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj today and take a holy dip at the Sangam. The President will experience the Maha Kumbh's grandeur and spiritual significance during her visit, which will last over eight hours. She will offer prayers at the revered Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion . President Murmu will begin her day at the Sangam Nose, taking a ceremonial dip at the Triveni Sangam, reinforcing the deep-rooted faith in Sanatan Dharma. Notably, the country's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, had also taken a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh in the past.