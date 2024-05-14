Published May 13, 2024 at 11:45 PM IST
Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away at 72 in Delhi
Senior BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the age of 72 in AIIMS Delhi. Sushil Kumar Modi served as Finance Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and as Deputy CM between 2017-2020 under CM Nitish Kumar.
Senior BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the age of 72 in AIIMS Delhi. Sushil Kumar Modi served as Finance Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and as Deputy CM between 2017-2020 under CM Nitish Kumar.