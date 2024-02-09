Videos
Published Feb 9, 2024 at 11:48 AM IST
Baba Siddique All Set To Join NCP, Ajit Pawar Confirms
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirmed that former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Baba Siddique would be joining NCP on February 10.
