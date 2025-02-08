VIDEO: 'Modi Ji Ki Guarantee Is 24 Carat Gold': Gaurav Bhatia On Delhi Election Results

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that his promises are like “24 carat gold,” especially in the wake of the Delhi election results. In a fiery address, Bhatia highlighted BJP’s strong performance, growing voter trust, and the party’s roadmap for the future. He took on political opponents, asserting that the election outcome reflects the people’s confidence in Modi’s vision. As Delhi’s political landscape shifts, Bhatia emphasized BJP’s commitment to governance and development. Watch as he dissects the results, counters opposition narratives, and lays out BJP’s next steps.