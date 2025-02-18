VIDEO: Gyanesh Kumar Appointed As New Chief Election Commissioner, He Will Succeed Rajiv Kumar

The Law Ministry declared on Monday that Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been named India's new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Gyanesh Kumar, is a 1988-batch IAS officer from Kerala cadre and the first CEC who has been appointed under new law on appointment of election commissioners. He will replace incumbent CEC Rajiv Kumar. An IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, Gyanesh Kumar is the senior most of the two election commissioners on the three-member panel that was led by Rajiv Kumar. Apart from Gyanesh Kumar and Rajiv Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, an officer from the Uttarakhand cadre, is the third commissioner on the panel.