Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tried to justify his video, which went viral. In the video, Rahul Gandhi was seen offering a biscuit to a party worker. Gandhi had offered the same biscuit to a dog in the first instance. On being asked about the BJP's allegations that the man was a Congress worker, Rahul tried to clear his stand. This incident happened in the Jharkhand-leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.