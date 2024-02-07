Videos
Published Feb 6, 2024 at 9:21 PM IST
How Rahul Gandhi tried to justify his viral video, takes jibe at BJP
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tried to justify his video, which went viral. In the video, Rahul Gandhi was seen offering a biscuit to a party worker. Gandhi had offered the same biscuit to a dog in the first instance. On being asked about the BJP's allegations that the man was a Congress worker, Rahul tried to clear his stand. This incident happened in the Jharkhand-leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
