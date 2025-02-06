VIDEO: All India IMAM Association Maulana Sajid Rashidi Backs BJP Says, 'Voted For BJP In Delhi Election'

Maulana Sajid Rashidi, the President of the All India Imam Association, has stirred significant attention by announcing that he voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Delhi elections, marking the first time he has ever supported the party. His statement comes amidst the ongoing electoral debate, as exit polls suggest that the BJP is gaining a favorable edge in the polls. However, members of the INDI bloc, including Congress and AAP, have strongly contested these predictions, claiming that the polls are not reflective of the actual political ground reality and are undermining opposition figures. Rashidi's declaration is seen as a notable shift, considering his association's usual support for different political factions.