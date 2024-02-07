Videos
Published Feb 2, 2024 at 8:48 PM IST
Kejriwal accuses BJP of stealing votes in Chandigarh Mayor Polls
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slammed BJP over Chandigarh Mayor Polls. Kejriwal accused BJP of stealing votes in Mayor Polls of Chandigarh. AAP National Convener Kejriwal also warned that the BJP could also create disturbances in Lok Sabha & Assembly polls. The world's largest party was caught stealing votes in Chandigarh Mayor's election, said Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slammed BJP over Chandigarh Mayor Polls. Kejriwal accused BJP of stealing votes in Mayor Polls of Chandigarh. AAP National Convener Kejriwal also warned that the BJP could also create disturbances in Lok Sabha & Assembly polls. The world's largest party was caught stealing votes in Chandigarh Mayor's election, said Kejriwal.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.