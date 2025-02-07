VIDEO: PM Modi's Never-seen-before Avatar At 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' In Delhi's Sunder Nursey Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appeared in a unique and never-before-seen avatar alongside students at Sunder Nursery in Delhi. The special episode of the much-anticipated 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be broadcast on February 10, offering a fresh and innovative format this year. In a bid to make the program more informative, the episode will feature a wider array of experts, with the PM engaging in insightful conversations aimed at alleviating exam-related stress among students. This new style promises to be an enriching experience for viewers, combining expert advice with Modi’s motivating presence.