sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tariff vs Tariff | Champions Trophy | Trump-Modi Meet | Delhi Elections 2025 | Maha Kumbh |
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: PM Modi To Address Lok Sabha At 5 Pm Today, Likely To Rake up Sonia Gandhi's Remarks On Prez Murmu
Published Feb 4, 2025 at 10:46 AM IST

VIDEO: PM Modi To Address Lok Sabha At 5 Pm Today, Likely To Rake up Sonia Gandhi's Remarks On Prez Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha at 5 PM today, where he is expected to take on Sonia Gandhi over her controversial "poor thing" remark about President Droupadi Murmu. His speech comes amidst heightened political tensions in Parliament. Additionally, the Lower House will commence discussions on the Union Budget on February 6, 7, and 10, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to respond on February 10. These debates will be crucial in shaping the economic roadmap for the coming year.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share