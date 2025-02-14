VIDEO: 'Modi And Trump's Personal Repo Is Very Good': Taranjit Singh Sandhu, FMR, U.S Ambassador

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the former Indian Ambassador to the U.S., has highlighted the strong personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, a relationship that has played a pivotal role in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries. According to Sandhu, the Modi-Trump dynamic is one of mutual respect and trust, which has helped navigate complex issues in both trade and geopolitics. This personal chemistry has paved the way for enhanced cooperation in key areas, including defense, technology, and global security. The global tariff war is likely to figure prominently as Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds his first bilateral with U.S President Donald Trump in his second term. Significantly, weeks ahead of the PM's visit, President Trump raised tariffs on all American steel and aluminium imports, directly impacting several countries including India.