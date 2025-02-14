VIDEO: First Visuals Of PM Modi With Donald Trump At White House

PM Narendra Modi meets President Trump at the White House. Shortly after PM Modi's arrival, an Indian group, comprising EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, and India's ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, arrives at the White House. Following Donald Trump's return to the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a crucial two-day visit to Washington, DC, early Thursday (late Wednesday EST), with the goal of enhancing US-Indian ties. PM Modi is anticipated to talk about significant tariff reductions and a lot more.

At Blair House in Washington, DC, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi begin their bilateral discussion. NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar are also present at the meeting.