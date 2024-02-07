Videos
Published Jan 27, 2024 at 6:31 PM IST
More than 100 bureaucrats transferred amid political turmoil in Bihar
Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, Nitish Kumar is expected to take a U-turn once again. The Bihar govt on, Jan 26, transferred 22 IAS, 79 IPS & 45 BAS officers. The transferred officers included five district magistrates (DMs) and 17 SPs.
Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, Nitish Kumar is expected to take a U-turn once again. The Bihar govt on, Jan 26, transferred 22 IAS, 79 IPS & 45 BAS officers. The transferred officers included five district magistrates (DMs) and 17 SPs.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.