VIDEO: JP Nadda Denounces Opposition For Creating Ruckus Amid Discussion On Waqf Bill JPC Report

The opposition's walkout was sharply criticized by Nadda, who said that the chairman had given them plenty of time to voice their opinions. "All their points were presented properly," he stated. Nadda criticized the opposition's actions, saying that their goal was political gain rather than debate. "The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has made it quite evident that the annexure contains everything and that nothing has been removed. The opposition's actions were extremely careless and unacceptable. "This is politics of appeasement," he claimed. Nadda went farther and asserted that the Indian state was the target of a conspiracy by some powers. It should be underlined that this opposition walkout serves as a catalyst and instrument for anti-national actions. He claimed that the opposition was trying to bolster anti-national forces. Nadda requested the Chairman to suspend the opposition MPs who had left the meeting, demanding harsh action.