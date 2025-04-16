sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 16, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST

National Herald Case: What Allegations Are Sonia and Rahul Gandhi Facing?

National Herald Case: The Enforcement Directorate has submitted a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others over alleged money laundering linked to the National Herald case. In its prosecution complaint, the agency has listed former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as accused number one, and her son, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, as accused number two. The charges, filed under multiple sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, were presented before Special Judge Vishal Gogne's court.

