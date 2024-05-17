Published May 16, 2024 at 8:56 PM IST
Nervous Kejriwal skips question on Swati Maliwal
While addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ducked question on Swati Maliwal when confronted by media. While SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav sitting next to him said that there are more important thing to discuss.
