VIDEO: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Table New Income Tax Bill In Lok Sabha | What Changes To Look Out For?

After announcing a big reduction in taxes for the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the New Income Tax Bill, 2025, in Parliament during the Budget session on Thursday. Government sources indicate that the bill is likely to be referred to a Select Committee for further examination. Sitharaman had previously hinted at extensive parliamentary discussions before finalising the changes. “The process is that the committee gives its recommendations, it comes back, and then the government, through the Cabinet, takes a call whether these amendments are to be taken in,” said Finance Minister.