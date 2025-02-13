Published Feb 13, 2025 at 3:05 PM IST
VIDEO: Opposition Walkout Extremely Irresponsible: JP Nadda As Opposition Walksout Amid Waqf Discussion
The opposition's walkout was sharply criticized by Nadda, who said that the chairman had given them plenty of time to voice their opinions. "All their points were presented properly," he stated. Nadda criticized the opposition's actions, saying that their goal was political gain rather than debate. "The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has made it quite evident that the annexure contains everything and that nothing has been removed. The opposition's actions were extremely careless and unacceptable.