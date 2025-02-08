VIDEO: 'Delhi Trusts Us!': Parvesh Verma Has One Promise For Delhi After Big Election Win

After a resounding victory in the Delhi elections, BJP leader Parvesh Verma expressed gratitude to voters for their trust and support. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Verma outlined his vision for the city, highlighting key priorities and BJP’s roadmap for development. He emphasized the party’s commitment to transforming Delhi with better governance, infrastructure, and public welfare initiatives. Watch as Verma discusses BJP’s strategy, future plans, and what this victory means for the people of Delhi!