Videos
Published Apr 5, 2024 at 10:11 PM IST
PM Modi discloses the reason behind Jhajharia's Lok Sabha candidature
PM Modi took his Lok Sabha elections campaign to Churu in Rajasthan where he campaigned for BJP Lok Sabha candidate Devendra Jhajharia & disclosed the behind Devendra's Lok Sabha candidature.
PM Modi took his Lok Sabha elections campaign to Churu in Rajasthan where he campaigned for BJP Lok Sabha candidate Devendra Jhajharia & disclosed the behind Devendra's Lok Sabha candidature.
Published April 5th, 2024 at 22:11 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.