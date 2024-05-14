Videos
Published May 13, 2024 at 9:55 PM IST
PM Modi gives it back to Farooq Abdullah, Aiyar on supporting Pakistan
PM Modi gave a befitting reply to the INDIA bloc over remarks made by Farooq Abdullah & Mani Shankar Aiyar in support of Pakistan. While addressing a public rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, PM said that people from INDI bloc have been dreaming about Pakistan's atom bomb.
Published May 13th, 2024 at 21:55 IST
