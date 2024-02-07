Videos
Published Feb 5, 2024 at 12:54 AM IST
Watch: PM Narendra Modi's fiery speech in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took multiple shots at the opposition in his address in Lok Sabha. PM Modi was replying to the 'motion of thanks' on President's Address during Parliament Budget Session.
