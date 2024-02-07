Ahead of the historic Ram Mandir inauguration on Jan 22, PM Modi held a massive roadshow in Tamil Nadu on his two-day visit. PM Modi visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli where scholars recited verses from the Kamba Ramayanam.The PM also visited Rameswaram to perform Pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. PM participated in the program 'Shri Ramayana Paryana' at this temple.The PM also took part in the Bhajan Sandhya, where multiple devotional songs were sung. The highlight of the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple was the Elephant 'Andal'. Elephant 'Andal' blessed PM Modi and also played a mouth organ for PM Modi. During his roadshow in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi greeted an elderly woman.PM Modi also took a dip at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.Ahead of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, PM Modi has been visiting temples associated with Lord Ram during his official state visits.Amid the ongoing 11-day rituals ahead of the inauguration. On Jan 17, PM Modi offered prayers at the Lord Krishna Temple Thrissur district.