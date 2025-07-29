Video: Priyanka Gandhi's Full Lok Sabha Speech On Op Sindoor Debate

During her impactful address in Parliament on "Operation Sindoor," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reportedly chose to say "Bharatiya" instead of "Hindu" when prompted, a moment that drew considerable attention. The incident, captured on video, took place as she raised serious questions about the government’s handling of national security and the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Her choice of word reflected a preference for a broader national identity over a religious one, sparking debates in political and social circles. Her speech mainly criticised the government’s foreign policy and alleged security failures, questioning accountability and strategic decision-making.