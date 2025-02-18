sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy 2025 | Ranveer Allahbadia | Delta Airlines plane crash | Himanta vs Gogoi | Russia-Ukraine War | Harish Salve | Maha Kumbh |
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Rahul Opposes Appointment Of New Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Says, 'Haste Decision Taken'
Published Feb 18, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST

VIDEO: Rahul Opposes Appointment Of New Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Says, 'Haste Decision Taken'

Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the senior of the two election commissioners after Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar, will succeed him. As the next Chief Election Commissioner, he would be in charge of elections in five states - Opposition-ruled Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu and NDA-ruled Bihar and Assam...Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi opposed the appointment and filed a dissent note and walked out of the 30-minute meeting after utterly refusing to even look at the list of candidates.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share