VIDEO: Rahul Opposes Appointment Of New Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Says, 'Haste Decision Taken'

Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the senior of the two election commissioners after Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar, will succeed him. As the next Chief Election Commissioner, he would be in charge of elections in five states - Opposition-ruled Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu and NDA-ruled Bihar and Assam...Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi opposed the appointment and filed a dissent note and walked out of the 30-minute meeting after utterly refusing to even look at the list of candidates.