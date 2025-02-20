VIDEO: Rekha Gupta To Be Sworn In As New Delhi CM Today At Ramlila Maidan

After 27 years, the BJP is creating a government in Delhi. Earlier this month, the BJP defeated the Aam Aadmi Party with a historic mandate that included 48 seats. Rekha Gupta will take the oath as Delhi's chief minister at Ramlila Maidan. Attendees will include PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BJP chief ministers, and NDA leaders. Rekha Gupta will visit the Hanuman Mandir in Marghat before to traveling to Ramlila Maidan to take the oath of office as Delhi's chief minister.