VIDEO: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As Delhi's New Chief Minister, Scripts History

Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As Delhi's New Chief Minister: Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi, marking a historic moment in the city's political landscape. In front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP officials, and thousands of supporters, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena conducted the oath-taking ceremony at Ram Leela Maidan. Rekha Gupta was promoted to the top position after winning the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025 with a resounding majority from the Shalimar Bagh constituency.