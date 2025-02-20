sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Russia-Ukraine War | Donald Trump | Rekha Gupta | Pope Francis | Yogi Adityanath | Champions Trophy 2025 |
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As Delhi's New Chief Minister, Scripts History
Published Feb 20, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST

VIDEO: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As Delhi's New Chief Minister, Scripts History

Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As Delhi's New Chief Minister: Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi, marking a historic moment in the city's political landscape. In front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP officials, and thousands of supporters, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena conducted the oath-taking ceremony at Ram Leela Maidan. Rekha Gupta was promoted to the top position after winning the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025 with a resounding majority from the Shalimar Bagh constituency.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share