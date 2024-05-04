Videos
Published May 3, 2024 at 12:10 AM IST
Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi, personal attacks and Rohith Vemula case
Rahul Gandhi will not be returning to Amethi but contesting from Raebareli in this 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Is Rahul Gandhi afraid of losing against Smriti Irani again? Smriti Irani joins Arnab Goswami to talk about Rahul Gandhi, Amethi and the closure report in the Rohith Vemula case.
Rahul Gandhi will not be returning to Amethi but contesting from Raebareli in this 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Is Rahul Gandhi afraid of losing against Smriti Irani again? Smriti Irani joins Arnab Goswami to talk about Rahul Gandhi, Amethi and the closure report in the Rohith Vemula case.
Published May 4th, 2024 at 00:10 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Rain Doubles Down Fury On Ramban In J&K
Videos16 hours ago
Man hurls shoe at Swami Prasad Maurya in Agra
Videos7 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.