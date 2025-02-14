Donald Trump said that USAID may have been involved in electoral meddling in the 2020 US and 2024 Indian elections. When asked if he thinks USAID played a part in election meddling in the US 2020 and Indian elections 2024 during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Modi, Trump responded, "So it could have had a role." Numerous negative events occurred in 2020, and I believe that negative events occurred in 2024 as well, but we prevailed by a huge margin, won every swing state, and won the popular vote by millions of ballots; it was simply too large. We want to switch to a completely new system that allows one-day voting and voter ID.