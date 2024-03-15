Published Mar 15, 2024 at 9:40 AM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Travels In Mumbai Local Train
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on March 14 offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Various BJP leaders accompanied him during the visit. Post the temple visit, he travelled in a local train to head towards Borivali, the suburb from where he will be contesting LS Polls 2024. Piyush Goyal also interacted with passengers on the local train.
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on March 14 offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Various BJP leaders accompanied him during the visit. Post the temple visit, he travelled in a local train to head towards Borivali, the suburb from where he will be contesting LS Polls 2024. Piyush Goyal also interacted with passengers on the local train.