Videos
Published Feb 18, 2024 at 8:43 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for making Ram Temple possible
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his gratitude towards PM Modi for making the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya possible. Addressing the BJP National Convention 2024, CM Yogi said, “Lord Ram has been re-established in his grand temple in Ayodhya after 5 centuries. India has been waiting for this day for centuries. Dozens of generations left with the same wish that Lord Ram should once again reside in his temple in Ayodhya.”
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his gratitude towards PM Modi for making the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya possible. Addressing the BJP National Convention 2024, CM Yogi said, “Lord Ram has been re-established in his grand temple in Ayodhya after 5 centuries. India has been waiting for this day for centuries. Dozens of generations left with the same wish that Lord Ram should once again reside in his temple in Ayodhya.”
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.