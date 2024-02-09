Videos
Published Feb 8, 2024 at 8:05 PM IST
What's in Modi govt's White Paper on Economy: Key points explained
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the government's 'White Paper on India Economy' in Parliament on February 8. It aims to compare the performance of the Indian economy under the previous UPA government and the current Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the government's 'White Paper on India Economy' in Parliament on February 8. It aims to compare the performance of the Indian economy under the previous UPA government and the current Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.