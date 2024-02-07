Videos
Published Jan 28, 2024 at 3:37 PM IST
Why Is Nitish Kumar Called 'Paltu Ram'?
Bihar JDU leader Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar exiting the Mahagathbandhan and the INDI Alliance. He is getting back to NDA fold this time just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. This is the fourth time he switched sides. Watch the video to know how earned the name 'paltu ram'.
