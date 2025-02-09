Why Kejriwal Lost Delhi? Arnab Drops The Truth Bomb In An Unfiltered Video | Must Watch

In a scathing video for Arvind Kejriwal, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami exposes the AAP leader's hypocrisy that eventually led to his downfall. "You said you will not join politics, but you did. You said you would not take security but you did. You said you would not take a government bungalow but you built a sheeshmahal. You said AAP will be a party of technocrats but you sheltered people like Amanatullah Khan and Tahir Hussain. You said you would bring an anti-corruption system, you were the first to block the ED, CBI and other agencies investigating you," Arnab says in the video on the day the people of Delhi gave a decisive mandate against the Aam Aadmi Party rule.

In the video, Arnab also questions the hypocrisy of dual standards when it was about Arvind Kejriwal implementing his own party rules. He reminds Kejriwal of how he asked Manish Sisodia to step down after he was sent to jail for corruption allegations but continued to run the government when Arvind Kejriwal himself was in prison on similar allegations. Arnab says that proved that AAP rules were not applicable to him.

Arnab also lists 5 reasons why Arvind Kejriwal lost not only the elections but the trust of the people."You enthusiastically became part of the INDI and joined hands with the Congress Party - whom you opposed during the 2011 Anna Hazare movement," Arnab asks in his 7.48-minute video that is addressed to Arvind Kejriwal.

Arnab also asks Arvind Kejriwal to face a real interview and answer some real questions to the media, the same media whom he has blamed for asking uncomfortable questions.