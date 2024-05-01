Videos
Published May 1, 2024 at 8:49 PM IST
X security cover for Rekha Patra, Is TMC plotting something big?
BJP's Basirhat Lok Sabha candidate Rekha Patra has been provided with X security cover by the Union Home Ministry. Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) will provide security cover to Rekha Patra. While campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Patra accused TMC of an alleged attack on BJP workers.
Published May 1st, 2024 at 20:49 IST
