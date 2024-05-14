Published May 13, 2024 at 10:04 AM IST
Yogi Takes The Fight To The Gandhis: BJP Show Of Strength In Rae Bareli
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is all set to hold a massive public rally in Gandhi stronghold Rae Bareli. He will campaign for Dinesh Pratap Singh who is taking on Rahul Gandhi in the constituency. Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from the seat on May 03. The seat was earlier held by Sonia Gandhi for the past two decades. Will Rahul Gandhi be able to retain the seat?
