Published Mar 11, 2024 at 4:10 PM IST
Pro-Palestinian Protest Blocks Hollywood Road Leading To Oscars Ceremony
Protesters calling for an end to the war in Gaza blocked two major roads leading to the Academy Awards for more than an hour, delaying the start of the ceremony. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists had targeted the Oscars on the first day of Ramadan, saying Hollywood shouldn't be celebrating itself while the war was ongoing.
