Published Mar 8, 2024 at 5:28 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Delivers Yet Another Controversial Remark On Ram Mandir
During his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Damoh, Gujarat, on March 7, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the assembled crowd, highlighting the issue of unemployment in India. He also addressed the inauguration of the Ram temple and pointed out the absence of President Droupadi Murmu at the event, contrasting it with the presence of Bollywood figures and saying that members of the backward community were not invited at the event.
Published March 8th, 2024 at 17:28 IST
