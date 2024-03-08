During his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Damoh, Gujarat, on March 7, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the assembled crowd, highlighting the issue of unemployment in India. He also addressed the inauguration of the Ram temple and pointed out the absence of President Droupadi Murmu at the event, contrasting it with the presence of Bollywood figures and saying that members of the backward community were not invited at the event.