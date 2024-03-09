Videos
Published Mar 9, 2024 at 3:52 PM IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi After Congress Announce
Speaking about the release of Congress's list for the Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on March 09. He went on to say that Rahul Gandhi cannot contest Lok Sabha elections except from Wayanad. He further stated that Congress won’t get a mandate in Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.
Speaking about the release of Congress's list for the Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on March 09. He went on to say that Rahul Gandhi cannot contest Lok Sabha elections except from Wayanad. He further stated that Congress won't get a mandate in Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.
Published March 9th, 2024 at 15:52 IST
