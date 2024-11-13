'Hawai Chappal Sey Hawai Jahaj' Is Modi's Mantra For Aviation Industry Ram Naidu

"In 2014, India had 74 airports. Today, just ten years later, the country boasts 157 airports, a massive achievement that has been mirrored by a surge in passenger traffic. While India saw around 10 crore passengers annually a decade ago, the number has now more than doubled to over 20 crore. The country's aircraft fleet has also expanded from 400 in 2014 to more than 800, further cementing India's growth in the aviation sector. No other country in the world has seen this much growth in civil aviation. It has been a passionately driven success by the Prime Minister, and we take immense pride in this accomplishment", Naidu proudly stated.