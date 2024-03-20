×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Mar 20, 2024 at 9:47 AM IST

Ravi Shankar Prasad Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Quotes Prashant Kishor

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi over his latest “Shakti” remark Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on March 19 recalled Political Analyst Prashant Kishor’s quotes on Rahul Gandhi.“I remember a program of Prashant Kishor. When he was asked about Rahul Gandhi, he said that the latter thinks he is okay even after constant defeats,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad. 
 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Foreign Tourists Enjoy Holi Fervor In Mathura | Watch

Videos2 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Lathmar Holi Celebrations

Foreign Tourist play Holi

2 hours ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad On Rahul Gandhi

Ravi Shankar On RaGa

2 hours ago
EVM Explainer

Can EVMs Be Tampered?

3 hours ago
NCPCR Chairman

NCPCR Slams Mamata Govt

3 hours ago
sita soren

Sita Soren joins BJP

12 hours ago
Mahua Moitra

CBI Heat On Mahua Moitra

13 hours ago
Angela Chao

How Angela Chao died?

15 hours ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC refuses to stay CAA

15 hours ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

MNS, BJP deal done?

15 hours ago
Baba Ramdev

Ramdev in legal trouble?

16 hours ago
China India UNSC

India Shuts Up China

17 hours ago
Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather offers prayers

18 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal to face Sweden

21 hours ago
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

Story Of 'Shakti' Stir

a day ago
Uber

Uber Lawsuit

a day ago
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya

a day ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Lathmar Holi Celebrations
Foreign Tourists Enjoy Holi Fervor In Mathura | Watch
Videos2 hours ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad On Rahul Gandhi
Ravi Shankar Prasad Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Quotes Prashant Kishor
Videos2 hours ago
EVM Explainer
What Are Electronic Voting Machines, Can EVMs Be Tampered With? | Watch
Videos3 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows3 months ago

Trending Videos

Lathmar Holi Celebrations
03:39
Foreign Tourists Enjoy Holi Fervor In Mathura | Watch
Videos2 hours ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad On Rahul Gandhi
04:34
Ravi Shankar Prasad Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Quotes Prashant Kishor
Videos2 hours ago
EVM Explainer
05:41
What Are Electronic Voting Machines, Can EVMs Be Tampered With? | Watch
Videos3 hours ago
NCPCR Chairman
04:04
NCPCR Chairman Slams WB Govt For Ignoring Child Rights
Videos3 hours ago
sita soren
04:37
After 14 years in JMM, 'Badi Bahu' Sita Soren joins BJP
Videos12 hours ago
Mahua Moitra
03:00
Lokpal Orders CBI Probe In Mahua Moitra's Cash For Query Case
Videos13 hours ago
Angela Chao
03:30
Tesla's autopilot feature ends CEO Angela Chao's life
Videos15 hours ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today
05:57
SC refuses to stay CAA, asks Centre to respond to petitions in 3 weeks
Videos15 hours ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday
04:15
MNS, BJP deal done? Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah in Delhi
Videos15 hours ago
Baba Ramdev
03:24
Baba Ramdev asked to appear before SC
Videos16 hours ago
China India UNSC
03:04
India Again Rubbishes China’s ‘Absurd' Claim On Arunachal Pradesh
Videos17 hours ago
Floyd Mayweather
03:46
Floyd Mayweather offers prayers at Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai
Videos18 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
01:24
A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal is set to face Sweden in friendlies
Videos21 hours ago
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi
03:54
Will Rahul's Latest Gaffe Give 'Shakti' To BJP In Upcoming LS Polls
Videosa day ago
Uber
03:16
Uber Loses Major Lawsuit, What Happens Next
Videosa day ago
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
05:17
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Assault Case| Tejasvi Surya Demands Action Soon
Videosa day ago
shehzad poonawalla and rahul gandhi
03:00
BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Shakti' Remark
Videosa day ago
Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi
06:07
NDA Announces Seat Sharing Data For Bihar; BJP To Contest On 17 Seats
Videosa day ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn
03:40
Coimbatore showers love on PM Modi
Videosa day ago
Ed Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh
03:27
Ed's India Stay: Rendezvous With Bollywood Celebs To Mumbai Concert
Videos2 days ago
Rajasthan Train Accident
03:41
Rajasthan Accident: 4 Coaches of Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Train Derailed
Videos2 days ago
Bulgaria India Relations
04:19
Jaishankar Replied To Bulgaria
Videos2 days ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area; WB CM announced compensation for the affected people
03:13
5 Killed In Kolkata Building Collapse, Mamata Assures Stern Action
Videos2 days ago
Kolkata Building Collapse
03:13
Building Collapses In Kolkata Killing 2, CM Mamata Announces Ex-Gratia
Videos2 days ago
Whatsapp logo