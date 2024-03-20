Published Mar 20, 2024 at 9:47 AM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Quotes Prashant Kishor
Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi over his latest “Shakti” remark Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on March 19 recalled Political Analyst Prashant Kishor’s quotes on Rahul Gandhi.“I remember a program of Prashant Kishor. When he was asked about Rahul Gandhi, he said that the latter thinks he is okay even after constant defeats,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad.
