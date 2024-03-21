Videos
Published Mar 21, 2024 at 9:50 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Wishes PM Modi For Successful Elections
In a warm and friendly telephonic conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Indian PM Narendra Modi for successful parliamentary elections in India. During the extensive telephone call, PM Modi congratulated Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the Russian presidential election and offered his sincere wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of Russia.
In a warm and friendly telephonic conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Indian PM Narendra Modi for successful parliamentary elections in India. During the extensive telephone call, PM Modi congratulated Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the Russian presidential election and offered his sincere wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of Russia.
Published March 21st, 2024 at 09:50 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.