Published Mar 21, 2024 at 9:50 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Wishes PM Modi For Successful Elections
In a warm and friendly telephonic conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Indian PM Narendra Modi for successful parliamentary elections in India. During the extensive telephone call, PM Modi congratulated Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the Russian presidential election and offered his sincere wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of Russia.
